COVID-19: Lagos Govt extends work-from-home order to Feb 1

The Lagos State Government has further extended the work-from-home order to all state public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, to Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the circular was issued to members of the State Executive Council and all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Sanwo-Olu said that the extension was to curtail the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

He, however, said that the directive would exclude essential duty workers, as well as first responders.

He enjoined all public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, in order to rid the state of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

“Additionally, accounting officers are to ensure strict compliance with all extant directives aimed to guarantee physical/social distancing in the workplace; through weekly preparation of Duty Rosters as considered germane to the effective service delivery of respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are urged to observe the contents of this Circular for acquiescence and give it the deserved service-wide publicity,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

