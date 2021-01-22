COVID-19: Lagos Assembly Mosque lifts ban on Jumat Service

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension on Jumu’a Service earlier placed to curtail the spread of deadlier COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement by League of Imams, Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community, the lifting of the suspension became necessary after the completion of the disinfection exercise carried out in the mosque.

The statement read in part, “The Muslim Community enjoins all Muslim faithful to follow guidelines by putting on face masks while the mosque has provided temperature checkpoints, hand sanitisers, functional hand washbasins with soap and enough water for ablution. Any attendee without a face mask will not be allowed into the mosque.”

The Imams also stated that the mosque would be opened for Jumu’a today, Friday, January 22, 2021, by 1 pm.

It commended the efforts of the state government for the updates on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as putting necessary precautionary measures in place to prevent further spread of the deadlier virus.

