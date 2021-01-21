Covid 19 has kept the runway quite-International Model, Karan Malik speaks

Kindly Share This Story:

With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in major countries across the world; international model, Karan Malik have revealed that the current pandemic have kept fashion runway mute and as such the need to discover other side of life is necessary at this moment.

The lead computer engineer with Citibank noted that despite the pandemic; the period opened the creative door of writing for him as he is currently working on putting finishing touches to a fictional book which goes over the dynamics and life story of a war-torn immigrant discovering herself while battling the societal stigmas and personal taboos.

READ ALSO:

Despite the quietness in the modeling and runaway business; Karan found love in acting and have equally build strong foundation of knowledge by getting trained under the best professionals and institutions which gets him the cutting edge advantage over his competitors.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: