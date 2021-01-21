COVID-19: Group Urges Edo Govt to go after people in clubs, house Parties

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

AN Edo-based civil society Organization, Concerned Citizens of Edo State (CCES), has lambasted young people in the State for engaging in dangerous behaviours as regards the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocols.

It said their action has put the lives of the elderly at risk, insisting that the operation of night clubs and hosting of house parties in defiance of government’s directives must be checked.

READ ALSO UNIUYO don cautions ethnic groups against seeing NDDC as national cake

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Orobosa Igbinoba in Benin yesterday, the group said that it was regrettable that some youths who engaged in dangerous behaviours such as night clubbing were undermining government’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, “It is regrettable that we are getting reports that the Edo State COVID-19 protocols are being flouted by young people. We have a community transmission rate of 13.9 percent, which shows that the virus is spreading faster among the people.

“Youths are said to be some of the quickest spreaders of the virus, which is why they have been tagged super spreaders”.

He noted that it was callous for these young persons to continue their regular lifestyle when it behooves on them to protect the elderly and those with co-morbidities around them.

“Hence, we are calling on the security agencies in Edo State to go after these young persons and ensure that those liable are punished for their indiscretions,” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: