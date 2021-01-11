COVID-19: EKSU resumes online academic activities January 18

It said that the Senate at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, January 7, thoroughly assessed the global, national and the state government protocols and precautions to manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to put the health of the students and staff first.

The Senate, according to the statement, decided that online classes would begin across all faculties in the University on Monday, Jan. 18, as continuation of the 1st semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Only students who have completed payment of all prescribed fees/charges will have the opportunity to join the online classes.

“All students of the University are advised to visit their personalized students dashboard on the University portal www.eksuportal@eksu.edu.ng as well as the University website, www.eksu.edu.ng for further directives on the virtual learning system.

“Please note that it is not compulsory for students to be on campus before they can participate at the online/virtual learning.

“Senate wishes to assure all the students of quality teaching and learning at the online classes as the University had made adequate arrangements for the exercise,” it said.