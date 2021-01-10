Breaking News
COVID-19 deaths: Disregard social media reports – UNILAG

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has said there is no truth in some reports on the social media that some professors in the employ of the institution have again died after contracting the COVID-19 disease.

The Head of the Information Unit of the institution, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinleye, told Vanguard on Sunday that there was no iota of truth in some social media reports that six professors of the university were being treated for COVID-19.

“Professors Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe and Duro Ajeyalemi that died last week had retired from UNILAG. Their death was unfortunate and we cannot say we did not know them because of their contributions to the institution while working here.

However, those insinuating that some other professors in the university are dead due to the disease are only trying to spread panic and false information, ” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

