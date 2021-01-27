COVID-19 breach: Ondo threatens to shut down schools

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls on PTA, other stakeholders to join in the fight

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government has threatened to close-down any school be it public or private that fails to uphold and enforce COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the state , Professor Adesegun Fatusi and the commissioner for Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said this during inspection of schools across the State.

Fatusi decried low level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive guidelines in some schools.

He said some schools have no hand washing facilities, while students without nose masks were allowed into the school.

While commending the management of some schools where COVID-19 protocols are being observed, the he urged the students to be COVID-19 Prevention Ambassadors in their homes and communities.

Fatusi admonished them to encourage their parents to use nose masks, stressing that the State values every life.

The Chairman also implored school authorities where classes were overcrowded to promote physical distancing in classes, while calling on the Parents Teachers Association to join hands in the fight against the virus by monitoring students in their classes and ensure the COVID-19 prevention mechanism is sustainable in schools.

In the same vein, the Health Commissioner Dr Adeyeye, noted that fragrant neglect of COVID-19 protocols among staff and students put schools at a very high risk of spreading Coronavirus within communities.

Adeyeye stressed that if care is not taken students who contract the virus in school would spread it in their homes and other place of engagements.

He said the government will not hesitate to close down schools that are deviant to COVID-19 protocols in the interest of the community, adding that Government COVID-19 Inspectors will be dispatched to monitor compliance in schools.

The Commissioner charged teachers and students to continue doing what is right, obey COVID-19 universal prevention protocols, in order to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Reacting, the Principal of St. Monica’s Grammar School, Ondo, Mrs. Adeola Akinseloyin, said teachers on a daily basis continue to remind the students that COVID-19 spreads easily even by those showing no symptoms, as such they must obey guidelines.

Akinseloyin said the State Government had earlier trained them on how to prevent the spread of the virus, upon resumption and it has in turn helped them to adequately train and educate the students on how they can make themselves safer during this period. End

