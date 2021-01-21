Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Government has released funds for the mass production of face masks for distribution to all pupils and students in schools across the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 among students in the state.

The Commissioner for Education Prof. Dennis Ityavyar made the disclosure yesterday when he led heads of parastatals under the Ministry to schools in the state in continuation of his monitoring of the level of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in the schools.

While stressing that the gesture of the government would complement the efforts of parents to check the spread the Commissioner advised Teachers to ensure that pupils and students observed safety protocols to prevent them from contracting the virus warning that “this second wave of the virus is deadlier than the first.

“So any school found violating the safety measures will be closed down without delay and the Head Teachers and Principals removed.”

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in most schools visited which included Government Model College Makurdi, All Saints Secondary School Makurdi, LGEA Science Primary/UBE JSS Makurdi and St. Joseph Nyiman Primary and UBE JSS Makurdi amongst others.

The Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse on his part directed all Headteachers in Basic Schools with a large population to operate two shifts to ensure social distancing assuring that the government would provide the necessary logistics.

Comrade Utse commended the efforts of the government in ensuring that the children had a conducive environment to learn which was complemented with modern seats and desks.

Stakeholders on the tour included the Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board, TSB, Dr Frank kyungun, Executive Secretary, Examinations Board, Isaac Hon the permanent Member 2 and 3 at the SUBEB, Egli Johnson and James Ahua as well as Directors from SUBEB and TSB.

Vanguard News Nigeria

