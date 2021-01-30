COVID-19: Aspira chief tasks Nigerians on hygiene at product launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Given the global push for improved personal care due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic, Aspira Nigeria Limited, has urged Nigerians to embrace the highest standard of hygiene.

Ahmadu Danzago, Chairman, Aspira Nigeria Limited, who stated this at the unveiling of Viva Plus laundry sanitiser detergent powder in Kano, added that the product could not have entered the market at a more auspicious time, given the present global push for improved personal care and hygiene, including the need for a cleaner and safer environment.

Danzago expressed appreciation to Nigerians, the company’s consumers in particular, for their unshaken patronage and loyalty to their various range of products, while promising them a happy and prosperous relationship in the years to come.

Santhosh Kumar Nair, head of marketing, said the latest product had undergone all the necessary checks and was carefully manufactured to support a more hygienic and healthier society.

Nair further said that the product was a result of the endless desire of the company to serve the society in better ways.

Ali Jammal, product manager, Aspira Nigeria Limited, recalled that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the company decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading ill-causing bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain-free.

According to him, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitiser Detergent Powder contains an advanced formula that removes tough stains and leaves a long-lasting fragrance.

Sani Musa Danja, the brand ambassador of Aspira Nigeria Limited, said that the product launch was in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver high-quality products to its customers.

Danja, a leading celebrity in Nigeria and beyond, implored the people of the state and Nigerians in general, to go for the latest product from the stable of Aspira Nigeria Limited as it is the best in the market.

Aspire Nigeria is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of personal health care and laundry products in Nigeria that has an unblemished reputation as the flagship of several markets leading brands such as Viva, Sabil, Chic, Family Care Baby & Me among others, while assuring that the new product would offer a fulfilling product- experience to customers.

