COVID-19: Again, Osun govt imposes curfew, orders work from home for staff below GL 12

Osun government has directed civil servants below grade level 12 to work from home effective from Jan. 25 to minimise the spread of coronavirus in the state.

A statement by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government, on Wednesday in Osogbo, however, said that teachers, health workers and other workers on essential services, irrespective of grade, were exempted from the directive.

Oyebamiji also said that there would be a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00a.m. everyday.

The SSG also said that vigils and crusades are banned till further notice, while no religious gatherings should exceed two hours per time.

Oyebamiji said no social events should hold forthwith without the approval from the government.

He said eateries, restaurants, joints and bars should operate at 50 per cent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers.

Oyebamiji also said that “no face mask, no entry” policy must be enforced in every eatery, restaurant, joint and bar. Operators and attendants must also wear face mask at all times.

“Any hotel, event centre, mall, joint or business that is found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 250,000,

“Churches and mosques found flouting the safety directives will he sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N50,000.

“With immediate effect, the state is increasing its testing capacity across all local government areas.

“Citizens are enjoined not to be presumptuous in this matter, but to ascertain their status by taking a COVID-19 test,” Oyebamiji said.

He said parents and guardians should continue to ensure their children and wards comply with the safety protocols against COVD-19, especially the use of nose mask/face shield and regular washing of their hands.

“Children must also be cautioned against unsafe practices such as shaking hands, hugging, sharing of materials and personal effects, visiting crowded spaces, etc.

“School owners, headteachers and principals will be held responsible for any infraction,” he said.

Oyebamiji said no motorcycle should carry more than two persons, including the rider, while mini-buses should not carry more than five persons, including the driver.

“If these guidelines are not strictly adhered to, or if the number of confirmed cases keeps climbing, the state government will be left with no choice than to impose a lockdown.

“Citizens are hereby advised to cooperate with the government by taking personal responsibility for their physical safety and by extension, economic wellbeing.

“This is because the longer the virus stays with us, the greater its assault on our economy,” Oyebamiji said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

