Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 2nd wave: Edo records 113 recoveries, 5 deaths

On 6:03 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19 2nd wave: Edo records 113 recoveries, 5 deaths
File photo: Nigerian doctors

Edo Government says it has recorded five deaths and 113 recoveries from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic from December 1 to date.

The State Incident Manager on COVID-19, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

According to Obi, the state recorded 234 cases with 121 active cases since December 1, when the government started tracking the second wave of the pandemic.

“At that time, the government had recorded a fatality rate of two per cent and a case positivity rate of 23.1 per cent.

He admonished residents of the city “to take the second wave of the pandemic seriously”.

“The rate of positive cases since the start of the year is worrisome.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 71 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols

“Since January 1, we have recorded 46 positive cases. This is alarming.

“People must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the pandemic.

“It is important to observe the safety protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus,” Obi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!