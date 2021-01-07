Court stops Ganduje from slashing Judiciary workers salaries in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A High Court sitting in Kano State has stopped Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from further deducting of the salaries of judiciary workers in the state.

The Judge, Justice Usman Na’abba gave the order following an exparte motion filed before the court by the workers under the umbrella body, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Kano State Chapter.

The plaintiffs in the suit through it counsel, F. I. Umar Esq. joined the Kano State Governor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano State, Commissioner of Finance, Head of Service, Kano State and Accountant General of Kano State, as defendants were seeking that the court restrain the defendants from further deducting their salaries.

The presiding judge, Justice Na’abba however in an interim order however granted the plaintiffs prayers by restraining the defendants from further actions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. Justice Na’abba further directed the defendants, their agents or whomsoever acting on their behalfs to comply with the agreement dated December 19, 2019, entered into between Kano State Government and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council by paying the plaintiffs and JUSUN members their full salary Scale under Consolidated Judicial Staff Salary Structure. The case was then adjourned to January 28, 2021, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Briefing newsmen on the court order, the State Chairman of the union, Mukhtar Rabiu Lawan said it approached the court to seek redress on deduction of their November and December salaries.

Lawan said the government slashed it salaries without any consultation and any reason hence it resolve to seek for Justice and calling for reversal of all salaries deducted from it workers.

