Court remands father in prison for impregnating 17-year-old daughter

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 36-year-old man, Peter Moses has been ordered to be remanded in prison by a Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ore, Ondo State for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.

The accused person was said to have committed the offence between November, last and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo council area of the state.

The charge sheet reads, “That you Peter Moses, on the between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Amuda told the court that the accused person had committed a punishable offence.

Amuda, however, said that police had just kick-started the investigations into the matter. He pleaded the court to adjourn the matter to enable the police to complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Justice Ministry.

The accused person, however, pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him. He urged the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

The Presiding Magistrate, F.O. Omofolarin ordered the accused person to be remanded in Correctional Centre in Akure pending the outcome of the DPP legal advice.

Magistrate Omofolarin, therefore, adjourned the case to February 21 for mention and to enable police to complete its investigations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

