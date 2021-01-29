Court rejects bail for father who allegedly raped daughter in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 44-year-old father, Kazeem Olapade, was on Friday remanded at Ilesa correctional facility by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Olapade was docked on three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, indecent assault and canal knowledge of his daughter.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde, disclosed that the defendant, who resides at Ido-Osun, had between August 2020 and January 2021 raped his daughter severally before he was arrested by the police.

He noted that the offence of unlawful sexual intercourse contravened Section 31(1) (2) of the Child’s Rights Law of Osun State 2007, while unlawful carnal knowledge is contrary to and punishable under sections 214(1) and 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, Olapade pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Mr K.C Abioye in an oral bail application, urged the court to admit Olapade to bail in the most liberal term.

The presiding magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara refused to grant bail to the defendant and ordered that he should be remanded in Ilesha Corrections.

Ayilara then adjourned the matter till February 5, 2021, for ruling on bail.

