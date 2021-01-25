Court orders Kaduna govt to treat Zeenah Zakzaky for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Barely a week after her son raised the alarm that his mother, Zeenah Zakzaky has contracted COVID-19 in a Kaduna Correctional Center, a Kaduna High Court has ordered the state government to treat Zeenah immediately.

The order was given by Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday at the resumption of the secret trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife in Kaduna.

Mrs Zeenah and her husband, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN) Ibrahim El–Zakzaky were in detention in Kaduna.

At the trial, both counsels, Chris Umar and Femi Falana, SAN, said that the Shiite leader’s wife has COVID-19.

According to the Defence Counsel, results of Zeenah’s test were presented before the court.

Falana said they applied that Zeenah who is the second defendant in the trial and had tested positive, be allowed medical facility for immediate treatment.

Falana said “the Medical facility at the Kaduna correctional center did not have the needed facilities to treat the virus. Today at the resumed trial of the client case, the prosecution brought four witnesses including a medical doctor who testified before the court. But we also applied to the court, we drew the attention of the court on behalf of our clients to the fact that the wife of our client Zeenah had tested positive for the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic and she is being treated in the medical center of the correctional facility.”

” We applied to the court that the authorities should take her to a government hospital that has the facility to treat the virus.”

The prosecution, however, did not object to the application.

Vanguard News Nigeria

