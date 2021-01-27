Community leader in court over land fraud in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An octogenarian community leader in Osun State, Bakare Adeyemi, was on Wednesday docked before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo over alleged land fraud.

Police prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo, disclosed that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N350,000 from one Kazeem Muhammed with intent to sell him a plot of land which the defendant knew to be false.

The defendant was also alleged of stealing the stated sum of money by converting it to personal use.

Fagboyinbo said the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 419 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. 2 of the Laws of Osun state, Nigeria 2002.

He added that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in 2015 at Temidire Atura Quarters Ido- Osun.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts bordering on fraud and stealing preferred against him.

His counsel, Olaoluwa Fawegbewesa, prayed the court grant him bail in most liberal terms.

But Fagboyinbo opposed the application on the ground that the defendant knew the land was a subject of litigation before selling the same to the complainant.

While admitting that the land was a subject of litigation, Fawegbewesa said the defendant was not aware of it and had no intention of defrauding the complainant.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N500,000 with one surety and adjourned the matter till March 3, 2021, for hearing at court 2.

