Coalition urges Buhari to extend tenure of IGP Adamu

Says his performance needs continuation, consolidation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Coalition of youth and student organisations, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to extend tenure of Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, as February 1, 2021 is expected date of retirement from the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement signed by the convener, Comrade Isah Jabbi, explained why they want IGP Adamu reappointed for another tenure for the top police job, and that it is based on his achievement that has transformed the police profession.

According to the statement continuity of IGP Adamu would be a morale boaster to police personnel in the fight against criminality in the country, which the coalition said had assessed performance of the Police boss, as it observed that there has been series of reforms under his leadership that have injected professionalism and productivity among officers and men, hence demanded consolidation by reappointing him (IGP Adamu) as his reforms that have yielded the expected results, therefore will guarantee further transformation and positive reforms Nigerians want to see in accordance with the much anticipated 21st century compliant Nigeria Police Force the country deserves.

The statement reads in part, “While we appreciate the forthright decision of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, to have appointed one of our best hands, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, as the IGP then, we are proud to say that the President’s decision has been justified to a huge extent, despite the challenges posed by our internal security.

“The morale of the officers and men of our police force, is now always high and this has been made possible by the visionary and dynamic leadership style of Mr Muhammed Adamu, , the Inspector General of Police, under whose leadership the Nigerian Police has continued to record tremendous successes both against our security challenges and in the general well being of Officers and Men of the force.

“IGP Adamu’s brutal confrontation of Banditry is not only a pacesetter in the history of the Nigeria Police, he is a man with many ‘firsts’ .

“The Nigerian Police under his leadership has conducted successful recruitment, training, and deployment of 10,000 police recruits in line with Federal Government’s manpower development plan of the Nigeria Police.

“Enhancement of Operational Capacity of the Force with the procurement of Patrol Vehicles including 46 Police Smart Surveillance (CCTV Camera-on-the Move) Vehicles, Tactical Operations Vehicles fitted with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment; Armoured Personnel Carriers; Troop Carriers; and 7 Anti-Riot Water Cannon Trucks.

“The leadership of the Force under IGP Adamu has also achieved the completion and launch of: The Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i). The first phase of the Nigerian Police Crime and Incident Data Centre (NPC & IDB).

“Deployment of cutting-edge technology in our crime management operations with the acquisition of the Police Smart Surveillance Vehicle which is fitted with high-resolution, long-distance CCTV monitoring equipment with night electronic functionalities and is linked to the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i).

“The vehicles are currently being deployed for real-time electronic monitoring of the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other major highways and vulnerable locations across the country including the electronic surveillance of NNPC pipelines in the country.

“Strengthening of our democratic values, with the provision of requisite quality leadership that guaranteed the successful conduct of the 2019 General Elections, and other off-season elections that were conducted under his tenure.

“Upon assumption of Office, IGP Adamu identified the abuses associated with the promotion process as a fundamental factor in the less than optimal productivity profile of police personnel.

“Hence, he set out to address the welfare concerns by restoring confidence and integrity in the process. Under this policy, he discouraged the abuses associated with special promotion and stabilized the promotion system by upholding the principle of merit and seniority.

“Hence, the anxiety associated with the promotion in the Police which often impact on productivity has been addressed and officers are now motivated, more than ever before, to perform their duties assured that they shall be rewarded within the dictates of our traditional policing standards.

“The police fight against Banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery across the country under the leadership IGP Adamu, has brought crime to the barest minimum.”

On defending the nation’s internal security the statement asserted that “The Police continually maintained a posture to defend Nigeria’s internal security, IGP Adamu understands the power of unity and that is why he maintained robust security relations with security agencies in the county, and together they have achieved tremendous success.

“The Police/Civil relationship has also improved tremendously and the civilian population now sees more reasons to support the Police like never before. A situation which has enables the Police to carry out many successful operations with the help of the civilians who volunteer information to them.”

Meanwhile, the coalition in the statement concluded and pointed that, “Mr Adamu’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria is unparalleled, and as the popular maxim says, ‘the reward for hard work and exemplary leadership skills is more work’, and such, should be considered to continue to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Police.”

