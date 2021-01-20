Cleric disagrees with FG over budget for COVID-19 vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Bishop Diocese of Ogbaru, Anglican Communion Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, and the Founder of Living Christ Mission Incorporated, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, have disagreed with the Federal Government on the amount of money being budgeted for COVID-19 Pandemic vaccines.

While Bishop Amah, kicked against spending billions on naira on COVID-19 Vaccines without empowering Nigerians and solving their hunger and poverty problems, which he said are more dangerous and killing more faster than the pandemic virus, Prof. Hezekiah alleged that the huge sum of money being budget by the Federal government for the purchase of COVID-19 Pandemic vaccine is just an avenue being created for politicians at the corridors of power to enrich themselves.

According to, Bishop Amah, we are against investing huge amount on COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government should instead, channel the money to empowering Nigerians to come out of hunger and poverty, the level of hunger and poverty in Nigeria is becoming alarming, in fact, our patience in this country is being exhausted, we are getting to the elastic limit.

“I am using this opportunity warned that the Federal Government will regret spending huge sum of money on vaccines, instead of using such money to lift poor and hungry Nigerians out of the trouble of hunger and poverty they found themselves because of COVID-19.

“I have heard the billions they proposed for COVID-19 Pandemic Vaccines, I want to warn that they should not try it because it will fail them, the ones they did in the name of providing palliatives what did they achieve, it ended up in the hands of politicians who looted and hoarded them.

Let them do the needful by empowering our people because as far as I am concerned poverty bury is worst than COVID-19 virus, poverty and hunger virus and their consequences are worst and more dangerous, killing more and faster than COVID-19 virus, they are not terrible to handle than the pandemic virus.

They should solve hunger and poverty virus now, let them think of how to solve these two note deadly viruses now, then the money they want to waste on vaccines, once they solve these two problems, COVID-19 or Corona Virus will go from where it came, empowerment is vital now.

Prof Hezekiah who is also the Founder/Chancellor Daddy Hezekiah University, Umudim Nkwerre Imo State, while making reference to the alleged lopsided sharing of palliative during the 2020 lockdown and alleged subsequent hoarding of some of the palliatives, warned that Nigerians will no longer tolerate alleged further Federal Government deceit with COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “Nigerians were witnesses to what happened during the first lockdown, where palliatives meant for the poor messes were cornered by some state governors in Nigeria, before angry and protesting youths looted them at various warehouses where they were packed.”

“The issue of investing huge sum of money on COVID-19 vaccine means creating an avenue to enrich some politicians and powers that are in control of the affairs in Nigeria, it is simply a way to siphon more money by political leaders in Nigeria. They did it during the first lockdown when palliatives meant for the poor messes were cornered by some governors in Nigeria.

“The huge sum of money being budget by the Federal government for the purchase of COVID-19 Pandemic vaccine is just an avenue being created for politicians at the corridors of power and those close to the powers in control of affairs of the country to enrich themselves.”

