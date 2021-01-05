Cleric advocates rotational presidency to curb Nigeria’s political instability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AS Nigeria’s political future remains shaky ahead of 2023 elections, a Benin-based cleric, Prophet (Dr.) Abel Sunday Ajala, yesterday, suggested a rotational system of the presidency and called on the Federal Government to convoke a meeting of traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders from across the country, and the military to agree on the new method.

Speaking to journalists yesterday as part of his new year message, he said Nigeria has had enough bloodshed from her first civil war and current killings across the country which he said should be stopped.

Ajala who is the General Overseer of Angel House Ministry World wide so rued the inability of Nigeria to become a manufacturing nation over 60 years after independence.

He said: “Government should call the traditional rulers in Nigeria, the security chiefs, people from the private sector, religious leaders and make sure Nigeria remains one country, let us understand ourselves.

“The Holy Spirit told me to say and let the people know that God wants this country to be united; God does not want this country divided.

“Let these people sit together and agree on a way to make Nigeria one and great because now we are forcing ourselves to be together so we need to come to a round table and solve our problems.

“We should agree on a zoning formula so that the presidency will be moving from one section to another. It will reduce the tension because once a president is enthroned, we already know where the next president will come from and that will reduce the tension, fighting, and quarrelling we are having now.

“Nigeria must become a manufacturing country and not just a consuming one. How can we be independent for over 60 years and we cannot produce a Nigerian car, we cannot produce a bicycle? ”

