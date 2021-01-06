CIVIL WAR: Amechi, Yakassai, Adebanjo, Utomi, others hold ‘Never Again’ parley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

FIFTY-ONE years after the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War, eminent Nigerians drawn from all parts of the country will brainstorm on how to ensure that Nigeria does not return to such a deadly path again.

The leaders, including Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Mr. Peter Obi, Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Senator Shehu Sani, Lady Onyeka Onwenu, Amb Godknows Igali, Alhaji Ahmed Joda and Mrs Charity Shekari will serve as panellists at the event themed: ”The 2nd Never Again Conference: 51 years After The Nigerian-Biafran Civil War.”

Organised by Igbo Think-Tank, Nzuko Ummuna in Partnership with Ovation International and Njenje Media, the event will be held in Lagos on January 14.

With His Lordship Most Rev Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, as keynote speaker, the parley will be chaired by Chief Ayo Adebanjo with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo special guest of honour.

