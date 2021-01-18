China imposes unspecified sanctions on U.S. officials over Taiwan

Kindly Share This Story:

China has imposed sanctions on U.S. officials but without naming them or specifying the exact sanctions as part of the two major powers’ dispute over Taiwan.

“In response to the wrongdoing of the U.S. side China has decided to impose sanctions against U.S. officials who behave egregiously and bear major responsibility,’’ Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said to reporters.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met online with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, after the US envoy’s visit to Taiwan was cancelled.

The talks in the dying days of the administration of President Donald Trump provoked predictable outrage in Beijing, which repeated that it opposes all official contacts between Washington and Taiwan.

In other U.S. measures, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Jan. 9 lifted restrictions on how American diplomats and government representatives deal with their contacts in Taiwan.

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province that will one day be part of the country again.(dpa/NAN)

