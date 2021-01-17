Child-centredness should be pivotal for all schools — Greensprings School

Kindly Share This Story:

The Secondary School Principal at Greensprings, Anthony Lagos, Mrs Magdalene Okrikri, has urged school owners to make child-centredness their guiding principle when thinking of how to make their schools be of 21st-century standard.

She said this while answering a question on why people regard Greensprings as a child-centred school. In her opinion, a child-centred school is the one that keeps investing in its teachers, facilities, and other things that help prepare them to be lifelong learners and to become global citizens of the future.

READ ALSO 247 Fulani women receive FG’s Rural Women Cash Grant in Kebbi

She remarked: “Over the years, many people have asked why we pride ourself as a child-centred school. The answer is that we put our students first and they are at the heart of everything we do. This has been our philosophy since the establishment of Greensprings School in 1985. Any investment that is toward motivating our students to get the best out of them is considered a worthwhile investment.”

“For this reason,” she continued, “We continue to hire and retain bright teachers and educationists from Nigeria and across the world. We arrange programmes and events that help our students acquire valuable professional skills, and we also continue to upgrade our facilities and invest in modern teaching technologies. In the last couple of years, we opened a ‘career, college, and university readiness’ centre; air and sea labs, and virtual reality labs.”

“We have also introduced Wowbii interactive boards in our classrooms, and our virtual learning environment made it seamless for us to transition into online learning when the pandemic hit. Our child-centred approach to investment in the school has helped our students to succeed at national and international competitions and exams,” she added.

Mrs Magdalene Okrikri rounded off her remarks by enjoining other schools to put their students at the heart of whatever they do, as that’s the only way to raise children with a well-rounded education.

Greensprings School is a British international school with three campuses in Lagos – Anthony, Lekki, and Ikoyi. The school is regarded as one of the foremost schools in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: