Certificate Forgery Suit: Iyoha Darlington congratulates Obaseki, hails court verdict

FORMER governorship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) in the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Iyoha John Darlington, has congratulated Mr Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shiabu on their victory in the certificate forgery suit by the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Mr Darlington hailed the judgment, describing it as a triumph over anti-democratic forces in and outside the state.

He said, “Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shiabu on their well-deserved victory in the certificate forgery suit. This victory over these anti-democratic forces that resorted to infamous shortcuts – spurious claims – to subvert the wishes of Edo voters as freely expressed on September 19th, 2020 goes down in the annals of Nigerian history.

“First of all, I must give glory to the Almighty God for standing by Edo people to resist the forces of tyranny who are bent on returning us to the odious apparatus of neo-Nazi rule that these anti-democratic forces represent.”

While hailing the Nigerian judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari for the role played in ensuring that justice is upheld, he said:

“Again, kudos to the Nigerian judiciary represented by Justice Ahmed Mohammed that presided over the certificate forgery suit filed by the APC to disqualify Obaseki and rob Edo voters of our victory at the polls. Justice Ahmed Mohammed could not be swayed or manoeuvred by those who say it is either their diabolic whims and caprices prevail or there would be no Edo State.”

“Today, President Buhari sits high in the hearts of Edo people and has indeed become an iconic figure in Nigerian letters following his firm resolve not to interfere in the election that saw the re-election of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the subsequent certificate forgery suit filed by his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which sought the disqualification of our governor. All in all, that makes him so dear to my heart as a living example of what man can be and accomplished in the realm of excellence and virtue.”

The former PPN flagbearer in Edo State 2020 governorship election further in his statement praised Governor Obaseki for his remarkable achievements and warned detractors to allow the Governor some concentration. This, he said, will enable the governor to face the daunting task ahead of regenerating Edo State.

“Today the victory over godfatherism and the forces of tyranny is sealed. Governor Obaseki has been working like a Trojan to better the lots of our people by transforming our state to the proverbial lost city of El-Dorado. He deserves a pat on the back should therefore be encouraged in this regard instead of unnecessary distractions by those who have been consistently rejected by our people,” the statement added.

