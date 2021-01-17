Cemetery guards in Ondo arrested for being in possession of human heads

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gunmen shot clergyman, driver

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two cemetery security guards in Ondo State have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of heads of the dead bodies buried in a religious body’s cemetery in Ondo town.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at the Surulere area of Ondo town on Sunday.

The cemetery according to finding belongs to a religious body in the town.

Another report said that the two suspects were arrested while still digging graves to exhume the dead bodies when they were apprehended that no human heads were found with them

The timely intervention of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun prevented irate youths from killing them.

Report had it that one of the security guards identified as Alhaji was caught with a bag containing heads of dead bodies by some people in the area.

A source said, ” Very early today (Sunday) somebody went to defecate in a bush beside the cemetery and he saw Alhaji with a sledgehammer and he broke one of the tombs in the cemetery.

After some minutes he came out with a bag. So the person that saw him raised the alarm and we rushed to the scene. When we checked the bag Alhaji carried, we saw a human head in the bag.

“When we went around the cemetery, we discovered that about 44 tombs have no dead bodies inside them, they have been exhumed by ritualists. So we have handed them over to the Amotekun corps.”

The state Commandant of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Adeleye however said that no human heads were found on the suspects when arrested.

” Our personnel who were invited rescued them when the residents were about lynching them.

He said, ” The suspects were rescued by our men when the residents were about to kill them. We have handed them over to the police.”

But the state Police spokesperson Tee- Leo Ikoro said the suspects were yet to be handed over to them

Meanwhile, report had it that an Ondo State-based clergyman, Dr Amos Arijesuyo and his driver were shot by unknown gunmen along on Akure-Ilesa-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Vanguard was informed that both who sustained bullet wounds are presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

They were attacked at about 6 pm while returning from Ibadan, Oyo State.

The state police command said the report of the attack was yet to be reported at any of the state police divisional police stations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: