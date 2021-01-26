CBN announces appointment of 3 Pre-Shipment Inspectors

Kindly Share This Story:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of three Pre-Shipment Inspectors (PIAs) for non-oil export sector.

They are Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North-West and North Central Zones; Neroli Technologies Limited will cover South-West and South-South; while Gojopal Nigeria Limited has been assigned South-East and North-East.

This was contained in a circular by the CBN Director of Trade and Exchange, Mr. Ozoemena Nnaji.

Similarly, the federal government appointed Foops Integrated Services Limited and Ace Global Depository as Monitoring Agents to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their zones of operations.

The firms will, according to the CBN, function in the Non-Oil Export sector of the economy.

It directed all Authorised Dealers to ensure strict compliance with all necessary guidelines with respect to non-oil exports.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: