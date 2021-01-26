Breaking News
Translate

CBN announces appointment of 3 Pre-Shipment Inspectors

On 8:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: CBN intervention fund inaccessible to medical labs — GMLD
CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of three Pre-Shipment Inspectors (PIAs) for non-oil export sector.

They are Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North-West and North Central Zones; Neroli Technologies Limited will cover South-West and South-South; while Gojopal Nigeria Limited has been assigned South-East and North-East.

READ ALSO: Oyo: Stop playing politics with security situation, Makinde’s aide warns opposition politicians

This was contained in a circular by the CBN Director of Trade and Exchange, Mr. Ozoemena Nnaji.

Similarly, the federal government appointed Foops Integrated Services Limited and Ace Global Depository as Monitoring Agents to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their zones of operations.

The firms will, according to the CBN, function in the Non-Oil Export sector of the economy.

It directed all Authorised Dealers to ensure strict compliance with all necessary guidelines  with respect to non-oil exports.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!