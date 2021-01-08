Vanguard Logo

Capitol riot: This is terrorism, Trump has to be impeached, say 37 lawmakers, Lady Gaga

By Nwafor Sunday

Over thirty-Seven (37) United States Lawmakers, Lady Gaga and other celebrities have called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, following the protest that took place at the Capitol hill, Washington.

Trump has been accused of instigating the riot. Report had it that a lady yet to be identified was shot dead during the protest.

About 50 police officers were said to have been injured by the rioters. Properties were vandalized and U.S experienced a total breakdown of law and order on Wednesday.

In view of all these, Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and 36 other members accused Trump of committing high crimes and misdemeanors.

Also, Lady Gaga described the event as an act of ‘terrorism’, insisting that Trump should be impeached.

According to her, “I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election—the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism.”

Read below the article supporting Trumps impeachment:

