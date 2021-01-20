Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ among 46 songs billed for Biden’s inauguration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer is known as The African Giant, Burna Boy is among the artists to be heard at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden today at noon.

Burna Boy’s song Destiny has been selected as one of the 46 songs billed to commemorate the special occasion.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem while Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will deliver musical performances during the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony. Trailblazing fire captain Andrea Hall will deliver the Pledge of Allegiance, and there will be a poetry reading by activist/poet Amanda Gorman.

Coverage of the swearing-in ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which will take place on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building. The PIC will live stream the event on its site as well as its socials. Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201) will also stream the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria

