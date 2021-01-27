Kindly Share This Story:

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other retired service chiefs will be sorely missed for restoring peace in the South-East, according to the South East Revival Group (SERG).

The group made this known in a touching tribute to the COAS and his counterparts who recently resigned from service.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Benedict Ezeagu, on Thursday, the Igbo group described Buratai as a “detribalized Nigerian who saw the region as home and consequently did all within his powers to boost the security of lives and properties”.

According to Ezeagu, he would forever “remain in our hearts as that Chief of Army Staff that ensured that the activities of kidnappers, ritualists and militant groups were curtailed to the barest minimum”.

The Igbo group noted that due to his exploits, Igbo sons and daughters now come home during the festive season without fear of kidnap or acts of criminalities that previously kept people away for a very long time.

While wishing the departing military heads all the best in their future endeavours, the SERG added that they are welcome whenever they deem it necessary to visit the region.

The group, however, charged the incoming service chiefs to emulate their predecessors by ensuring that they devout time and resources towards the sustenance of peace in the South-East.

