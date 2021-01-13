Bukkykoge: Awaiting the impact of COVID-19 vaccine to aid my business

Kindly Share This Story:

Bukola Ifedayo Esan, also known as Bukkykoge, a Nigerian, and United-Kingdom based graduate of Business Admin/HR, expresses how 2020 was a year companies, and local organizations experienced great transformation and how hopeful she is with the news of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CEO of @bkglam1 & @bkglamevents, the COVID-19 vaccine might be why businesses that survived the revolution of 2020, “the global pandemic,” will return to normal in 2021.

She further emphasizes on how she is awaiting the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine to aid her business in 2021.

Bukkykoge the fashion serial entrepreneur, spoke on how she could scale through the global pandemic by driving her business from a physical store to an online store where customers can view and make orders, delivering to their doorsteps.

Highlighting the crucial obstacles of driving her shop online due to the competition of entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.

Bukkykoge recalled that drawing the right demographical audience to her brand and turning them into undeterred supporters, strong believers, and supportive followers was the primary challenge that she had to go through.

Hopefully, the possibility of my business improving this year will be more encouraging than the earlier year, she said.

Word of advice from Bukkykoge to the generation striving to build their brand, after a year many considered the year of tremendous loss for the global economy and local businesses is to keep smiling because life is beautiful, and there’s so much to smile on and be grateful to God no matter what.



