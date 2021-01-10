Buhari’s appointment of Sole Administrator for NDDC uncalled for – UPU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Omene, has condemned the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as uncalled for.

Omene in a statement on Friday , insists that there is no such provision in the Act establishing the commission, that a sole administrator should be appointed to manage its affairs.

He also warned that appointing sole administrator after the so much support which the Urhobo ethnic nationality gave him in the days of forensic auditing is against the Act establishing the commission and is “detrimental, unproductive and worsen the already worsened situation in the NDDC.”

The Mosogar born PG however urged the Presidency to do the needful and constitute a board to oversee the activities of the Commission “when the President came with the idea of interim board and forensic auditing, we applauded him and to come up after December with Sole Administrator, this is uncalled for.

“That is not the way, the law establishing the act is supposed to be administered, if Mr President who says he is fighting corruption by establishing the interim board and says forensic audit, he should know that after the end of the tenure, he should properly constitute a board to run the commission.

“We, the UPU, endorsed the President during his campaign and some of the actions he is putting in now does not make us proud of having supported him.

“We, the urhobos are strongly opposed to the idea of a sole administrator but we also want a situation where the President is given a free hand to appoint a new board, not the kind of board appointed when he was away taking treatment then in the UK”

