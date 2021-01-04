Buhari should get NASS to enact INEC Act in Jan 2021 — CSO

Kindly Share This Story:

The Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said, “It smacks of mischief for President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to indulge in rhetoric, like repeatedly promising to attend to the demands of #EndSARS Protesters, instead of allowing his actions to show his seriousness and later do the talking.

“Let me repeat again that, the Buhari regime is seriously cocooned by narrow ethnoreligious disposition and influence peddlers, and it will only concede to and meet demands that suit these parochial interests, and there will be nothing altruistic about effecting a change.

“In the first quarter of 2021, a major low hanging fruit for Gen. Buhari is to get the National Assembly to immediately commit to the early passage of the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 5, 2010 (As Amended) and Enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act in January 2021, and assent to same immediately.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

