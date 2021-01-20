Buhari presides over maiden FEC meeting in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting for the year 2021 at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the council meeting, the President had inaugurated three members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB and a member of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

The three members of the CCB that took their oath of office were, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, representing South-South, Babatunde Balogun (retired Commissioner of Police) representing South West and Barrister Benedict Umeano representing South East.

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani was inaugurated as a member of the Police Service Commission.

The 30th virtual FEC meeting commenced immediately after the inauguration, with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari physically present.

Nine Ministers are also physically attending the meeting. They are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Environment, Muhammad Mahmood and Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Also, before the commencement of the weekly cabinet meeting, a minute silence was observed in honour of two former Ministers, Jubril Martins Kuye and Bala Kaoje, who died recently.

Kuye, who was Minister of Finance from 1999-2003 and later Minister of Commerce form 2010-2011. He died on Sunday 17th January 2021, at the age of 78, while Bala Kaoje, who died on Tuesday 19th January, at the age of 60, was Nigeria’s Minister of Sports in 1999.

Vanguard News Nigeria

