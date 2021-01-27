Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 31st virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second council meeting in 2021.

Physically present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha

Six Ministers are also attending physically. They are those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, IndustryTrade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Minister of State Power, Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.

Before commencement of the day’s proceedings, the council observed a minute silence for former Ministers, Alhaji Dauda Birma, Alhaji Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta, and Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim.

The late Alhaji Birma, who served as Minister of Education from 1997 to 1998, died on 5th January 2021 aged 80.

Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta died on 21st January, at the age of 83. He was the Minister of Agriculture from 1995-1997 he was also the Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser at various times.

While Adullahi Ibrahim was the Minister of Education, Science, and Technology as well as Transportation Aviation between 1984 and 1985 when President Buhari was the military Head of State.

Ibrahim, who was the first Northern Lawyer to attain the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, died on Sunday 24th January at the age of 84.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: