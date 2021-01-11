Buhari mourns ex-Military Administrator of Benue, Kano States, retired Col. Kontagora

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of retired Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States.

The president in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday urged family, friends and associates to accept the will of God, and find solace in Kontogora’s good works.

Buhari believed the career military officer, who served in many leadership positions and military formations across the country, lived a life of sacrifice and dedication to the betterment of others.

He further noted that the deceased made remarkable impacts, with the Benue State Arts Theatre Complex named after him.

The president affirmed that Kontogora’s experience, wisdom and cherished political support would be sorely missed, praying that the Almighty God would forgive his sins, and accept his soul in eternity.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

