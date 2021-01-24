Buhari has not done anything for us other than creating enemies for herdsmen — Miyetti Allah

Kindly Share This Story:

…If Buhari loves the herders, he would have created the grazing reserves for them — Saleh Alhassan

The herdsmen group, Miyetti Allah has said, President Muhammadu Buhari has no relationship with the herdsmen, saying Fulani herders are worse under President Buhari

The National Secretary of the group, Saleh Alhassan, said that herdsmen were being marginalised in the country under the leadership of President Buhari and that it was best if they were on their own where they would be protected.

Recall that VANGUARD had reported how the Ondo state government gave a 7-day ultimatum to herdsmen to leave ondo forests accusing some herders of perpetraing killings of farmers, raping of woman and banditry inn the state.

But, Alhassan, in an interview with Sunday PUNCH that it was wrong to link herders to President Buhari saying herders have been more marginalised under the administration of President Buhari.

He said, “We don’t support crime. So, I’m not saying there are no Fulani that is criminals, there are, like other tribes, but don’t destroy their profession. It’s not good for the country. If everything busts, it’s to the advantage of the herders because we are not even enjoying the federation.

“We are even bidding for the restructuring of the country; let every part go, so we can say this is where we are. As it is now, there is no form of marginalisation we are not seeing in this country. Everywhere we are being marginalised. You think we will accept Nigeria where we don’t have access to land to feed our animals and you think there will be peace?”

On whether restructuring would solve the herders/farmers crisis, he said, “Quite fundamentally. If we leave today now and if there is no oil revenue, won’t they pay attention to animal rearing? If we restructure the country and the South-West region says they won’t accept cattle unless they are brought to the market or supermarket, it’s okay by us.

He insisted that “The mistake people make is that they think when they put pressure on herders they are getting at President (Muhammadu) Buhari. Buhari has no relationship with the herders. That is the truth. When people say he is our grandpatron, was Jonathan from the South-South, not our grandpatron?

“If the President is a Fulani, it doesn’t in any way affect the life of a herder. In fact, they are worse off under Buhari. What are they benefitting? They don’t access any government facility or social amenity, yet they are responsible for the bulk of animal protein we produce in this country. I think it’s deliberate for people to think otherwise.

He maintained that “Buhari has not done anything for us other than creating enemies for us. Herders are being chased around. Let us look at the larger picture and not allow enemies to penetrate us. If Buhari loves the herders, he would have created the grazing reserves for them.”

