Buhari congratulates U.S President, Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new United States of America, USA President, Joe Biden and the Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris as they took the oath of office on Wednesday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night expressed hope that their presidency will mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.

The President congratulated the leaders, and the entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflexion point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

He said, “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for the strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

The statement further said,” President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoice with President Joe Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has African and Asian ancestry.”

