Buhari, APC, PDP mourn, as ex-Finance minister, Martins-Kuye, dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Deola Badru & James Ogunnaike

FORMER minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Jubril Martins-Kuye is dead. He died, yesterday, at the age of 78, after a brief illness.

One of the sons of the late ex-minister said his father died yesterday morning.

The late Martins-Kuye was born on August 1942 in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State.

He was appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry on April 6, 2010, when Acting President Goodluck Jonathan, announced his cabinet.

He studied sociology at the University of Ibadan (1965-1968) and then Economics at the Harvard University Business School, graduated in 1983.

He was appointed Minister of State for Finance in June 1999 during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo, serving until June 2003.

Buhari, APC, PDP mourn

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former minister, saying God will comfort them at the moment of grief.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, said he believes Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect the needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

Also mourning, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, has expressed “deep sadness” over the demise of the former Minister for Commerce and Industries, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye said the late politician was described as an “uncommon bridge builder, patriot and a very humane, courteous and humble politician whose model was politics without bitterness.”

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “Either as a Minister or Senator, Pa Martins-Kuye gave a very good account of himself as an accessible community leader, grassroots mobilizer, moulder of people and builder of bridges.

He was renowned for his propounded principle of “salt solution”, which abhorred sectarian tendencies within political party formation.”

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West described the death of the former Minister as a loss to the party and the country as a whole.

The party, in a statement by its Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, said: “The death of Senator Jibrin Martins-Kuye has deprived the PDP of one of its strongest pillars and greatest Iroko trees in its political forest.”

“The death of Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye is no doubt a loss to us in the South-West PDP and we will continue to pray, trusting that God in His infinite mercies will grant his soul eternal rest.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: