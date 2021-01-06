Brief details about innovators of APCN Humanitarian Award sponsors 

Kindly Share This Story:

Many recipients of the APCN awards kept demanding from entertainment moguls about the recently concluded APCN Humanitarian awards, “who is behind this prestigious APCN awards” frequently asked by followers and recipients of the ceremony.

Aid People Change Nigeria or Aid People Change Naija is a non profit organisation popular for operating orphanage homes in Nigeria regions and some west countries in Africa , also for protesting severally against Disables social exclusion nationwide in Nigeria.

The Organisation’s president Ambassador, Becky Edionewe stated in her interview with Splash Fm Ibadan on Tuesday last week that “Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation has reached 2.3 million registered volunteers in total including volunteers in Ghana, Nigeria, Ireland, Italy, Mali, Republic of Benin and Mali were they usually operates “from February 2021, we have to modify our organisations name by country, Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation (Ghana) ,Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation (Mali) and so on, to differentiate branches in west Africa and Europe” said Ambassador Becky Edionewe.

Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation is an international non profit Organisation with her branches in Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Republic of Benin , Italy and Ireland. The organisation launched APCN humanitarian award in 2008, to honor Musicians, Actresses,Actors, Communities, Countries, Political leaders and persons who had contributed immensely to humanitarian activities.

The award ceremony was first held at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium same year, according to Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Nigerian music legend Majek Fashek was first to receive the prestigious award. In 2020, the APCN humanitarian awards or “APCN Awards” celebrated their 12th edition, the ceremony was hosted by Africa’s Queen of Reggae Evi Edna Ogholi, who recently received a honor as the Ambassador of Hope and Peace to the acclaimed Organisation. The award has been rated as the largest and most consistent humanitarian award ceremony in Nigeria and Dublin, Ireland.

Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation or “Aid People Change Naija” had received sponsorship from Guinness PLC in their first and second edition of APCN Award ceremony. The organisation was founded by Ambassador Mrs, Becky Edionewe Emwindonmwanifo who previously served the Nigerian Red Cross Organisation as a zonal secretary in Edo State. The organisation which accommodates orphans in their institutions in Benin City and other part of west Africa countries.

Kindly Share This Story: