BREAKING: Uganda’s Museveni wins sixth term with 58.6% vote

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6 per cent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with 34.8 per cent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.
“The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni… elected President of the Republic of Uganda,” said election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.
