By Emmanuel Okogba

A Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment on newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Greene who is known for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories is an ardent Donald Trump supporter and has reechoed his claims of rigging in the 2020 election.

She also had her Twitter account temporarily suspended for “multiple violations”.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021



Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after she tweeted claims of alleged election fraud in Georgia, her home state.

The lawmaker’s account was suspended due to “multiple violations of our civic integrity policy”, a Twitter spokesman said.

Taking to her new restored Twitter page on Thursday, Greene said, “I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how it goes”

Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.

Vanguard News Nigeria

