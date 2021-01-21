Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Republican congresswoman files articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden

On 11:21 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Emmanuel Okogba

A Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment on newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Greene who is known for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories is an ardent Donald Trump supporter and has reechoed his claims of rigging in the 2020 election.

She also had her Twitter account temporarily suspended for “multiple violations”.


Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after she tweeted claims of alleged election fraud in Georgia, her home state.

ALSO READ: Biden repeals Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, others

The lawmaker’s account was suspended due to “multiple violations of our civic integrity policy”, a Twitter spokesman said.

Taking to her new restored Twitter page on Thursday, Greene said, “I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how it goes”

Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!