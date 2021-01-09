BREAKING: Nigeria records 1,544 new COVID-19 cases as it closes on 100,000 mark

Kindly Share This Story:

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to hit harder, Nigeria closes in on 100,000 mark with new daily figures of 1,544 recorded.

Lagos State still tops the chart with 739 new cases recorded, with Plateau and Abuja coming distant second and third with 168 and 153 new cases respectively.

The cases seem not to be slowing down despite warnings from authorities.

The Federal Government has hinted on the possibility of a lockdown if the numbers continue to skyrocket.

1544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-739

Plateau-168

FCT-153

Oyo-91

Nasarawa-90

Rivers-80

Kaduna-35

Edo-33

Kano-29

Ogun-21

Delta-19

Sokoto-16

Akwa Ibom-11

Ebonyi-11

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Niger-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-8

Katrina-2

Taraba-1 97,478 confirmed

78,552 discharged

1,342 deaths pic.twitter.com/gKOwQpoLJY — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 8, 2021

