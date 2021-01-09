Breaking News
BREAKING: Nigeria records 1,544 new COVID-19 cases as it closes on 100,000 mark

BREAKING: Nigeria records 1,544 new COVID-19 cases as it closes on 100,000 mark

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to hit harder, Nigeria closes in on 100,000 mark with new daily figures of 1,544 recorded.

Lagos State still tops the chart with 739 new cases recorded, with Plateau and Abuja coming distant second and third with 168 and 153 new cases respectively.

The cases seem not to be slowing down despite warnings from authorities.

The Federal Government has hinted on the possibility of a lockdown if the numbers continue to skyrocket.

