Breaking: Gas plant on fire in Agbor, one dead, houses razed

On 10:28 pmIn Newsby
By Festus Ahon, ASABA

APPREHENSION, Friday night enveloped Agbor,  headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area, as a gas plant went up in flames, killing one, razing several buildings and left many persons with serious injuries.

The source of the fire was not known as at press time, but a source said firefighters were at the scene making frantic effort to put off the fire so as to save lives and property of persons living around the gas plant.
The effort to reach the owner of the gas plant, (name withheld), was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.
Details shortly…

