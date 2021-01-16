Breaking: FG orders immediate closure of enrolment activities at NIMC Headquarters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government has ordered immediate closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Headquarters, Abuja and the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier from Monday, January 18th 2021.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC Kayode Adegoke advised members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) to use any of the following NIMC centers: State Office

2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.

Area Councils: Abaji – Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT -Abuja; AMAC- AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja; BWARI- Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja; GWAGWALADA – CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja;

KWALI: Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja; KUJE – Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.

Special Centres:

DEI-DEI – Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market; DUTSE- Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja; FHA GWARINPA – FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja; HIGHCOURT LUGBE – By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road; JIWA – AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja;

KARSHI – Women Development Secretariat, Karshi; KENUJ SCHOOL – Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT Abuja; KURUDU – Chief Palace, Kurudu;

NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU – Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja; NIPOST KUBWA – NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa Licensed Private Agents’ Centres

NIN Enrolment Center

Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja; Afritech multi Concept – Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC Wuse 2, Abuja and NIN Enrolment Center – No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Members of general public within the FCT are advised to visit any of the above listed enrolment centers closest to them for NIN registration and issuance.

The Minister had on Friday advised prospective enrollees to disconnect the City Centres by availing themselves of other enrolment centres put on place in other parts of the major cities across the country, especially those in Abuja and Lagos.

Meanwhile, no extension of date for the 19th January deadline by the government for linking of Sim cards with NIN.

Recall that the Federal government had earlier in December fixed 19th January ‘ 2021 as deadline for all telecom subscribers to link their Sim cards with their NIN’ after which it would commence disconnection of those that failed to comply.

