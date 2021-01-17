Breaking: FG approves NIN enrolment centre for Diplomatic community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In furtherance of its effort to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number, the Federal government has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim, Dr Femi Adeluyi on Sunday. According to Adeluyi, the desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021.

The enrolment, he said centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission.

He explained that the centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

Recall that the National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.

It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

The Law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007 but compliance has been low, until recently.

The Minister, however, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number.

Vanguard News Nigeria

