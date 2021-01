Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere is dead.

Owhefere who represents Isoko North constituency in the House, died at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba at about 11 pm, Wednesday night.

The Legislator was said to have been down for about three weeks with unconfirmed illness.

