Breaking: Court grants Omoyele Sowore N20m bail, four others N1m each

Sowore, US senatorBy Nwafor Sunday

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been granted N20m bail by a magistrate court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus, and Damilare Adenola who were arrested along with Sowore were equally granted N1m bail each.

Five of them were arrested on the New Year Eve in Abuja for organizing and holding a protest. They were charged with conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and incitement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

