Breaking: Christian Chukwu alive, embarrassed by news of his death

Nigeria’s soccer legend Christian Chukwu is alive. Chukwu was rumoured to have passed on Saturday, same day that he spoke with the Saturday editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Onochie Anibeze who was then unaware of the rumour.

Anibeze said Chukwu was full of life and cracked many jokes during their chat. He said Chukwu was elated by the birthday messages from President Muhammadu Buhari and the galaxy of football stars who paid him tribute on Segun Odegbami’s programme on NTA, The Parliament.

Abadi Pele, Anthony Bafoe, Yaya Toure, Godwin Odiye and Jay Jay Okocha were among the Africa’s football stars who congratulated him on his 70th birthday Thursday night.

Anibeze also spoke with Chukwu, today, Sunday, January 10 and said Chukwu was embarrassed by the rumour. He quoted Chukwu as saying that his phone has not stopped ringing since Saturday night.

