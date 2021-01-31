Breaking: Boko Haram kills 2 policemen, abducts 2, seizes police vehicles during Service Chiefs’ maiden visit to Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected armed members of dreaded Boko Haram sect invaded Chabal and other Communities of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday afternoon and killed two policemen before abducting two others. A Reliable Sources told Vanguard.

The terrorists also in an ambush seized two patrol Vehicles and set ablaze another one along Maiduguri-Chabal- Magumeri 35km Road north of the state capital.

Chabal is less than 22km drive from Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Div Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

This unfortunate incident is coming on the day all the newly appointed Service Chiefs paid their first on the spot assessment of the security situation in Maiduguri.

“The Service Chiefs currently in Maiduguri for their first operational visit to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo and other principal staff officers from the Defence and other 3 services.

“The service chiefs while in Maiduguri were briefed at the headquarters command and control centre Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, after which they all visited Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi to seek their collaborative support to end the lingering more than a decade crisis.

“But unfortunately, some armed insurgents wreaked havoc today and killed two policemen on patrol before abducting two others.

” Also during the Chabal and Magumeri Communities onslaught, the insurgents went away with two patrol vehicles after setting ablaze on the vehicle, while the dead bodies of the policemen were conveyed to Maiduguri with one injured Police Officer now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri. ” The Source stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

