Breaking: Apostle Suleman denies sleeping with Pastor David’s wife

By Nwafor Sunday

Following allegations by Pastor Mike Davids, that the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, had slept with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako, Suleman has on Monday evening, denied the allegations, urging the general public to discard the news.

Pastor Davids who had left the Omega Fire Ministries International church, had accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, threat to life and preventing him (Davids ) from seeing his children.

In view of these allegations, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, allegedly ordered a probe of Suleman, to know if the above allegations are true.

The letter titled: ‘Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life’, which was made public on Monday morning, with reference number CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, reads: “I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020 with its attachments received from V.C Ezenagu & Associates on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

But in a riposte, via his twitter handle, Suleman averred: “IGP orders probe on me? where, when? maybe my ghost. just reading stories now. Please discard.. There is no such thing.. Bad press really sells fast.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how Pastor Faith had debunked the allegations of alleged infidelity, threat to life and obstruction of access to children, levelled against Suleman, by her ex husband, Pastor Mike Davids.

Reacting, she described the allegations as pure falsehood and cheap blackmail to tarnish the image of the Apostle. She said she had never slept nor would she ever contemplate sleeping with Apostle Suleman whom she said was like her biological father.

IGP orders probe on me?where,when?.maybe my ghost.

just reading stories now.

Please discard..

There is no such thing..

Bad press really sells fast. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 25, 2021

