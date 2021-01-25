Breaking: Akeredolu, other govs meet with Miyetti Allah over vacation order

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Nigeria Governors Forum is currently in a meeting with members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.
The meeting follows the expiration of an order by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu wherein he asked members of MACBAN to vacate the state within seven days.
More details shortly…
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.